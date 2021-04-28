Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $139.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.