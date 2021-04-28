Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading Up 5.4% on Earnings Beat

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.43. 28,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,242,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.95.

The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

