Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

CPLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

