Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The company had revenue of C$225.24 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.