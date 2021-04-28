Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

