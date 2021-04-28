Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 2,998.3% in April

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, an increase of 2,998.3% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CAPC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 85,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 108.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

