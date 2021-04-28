Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.46. 1,824,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,261. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$5.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Insiders sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 in the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.