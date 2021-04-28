Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.