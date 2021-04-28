Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,014. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.