Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

MDT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

