Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.56 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.03 and a 200-day moving average of $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $864.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

