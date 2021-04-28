Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

