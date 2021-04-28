Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 5,468 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $426,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $97.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

