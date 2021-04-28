Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 625 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,514,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41.

