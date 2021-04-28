Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 648.9% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTMF remained flat at $$5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services markets. It attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization and pay-per-click. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Serbia, Italy, Malta, Japan, and Canada.

