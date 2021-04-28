Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Update

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEBUY remained flat at $$6.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Cebu Air has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Cebu Air Company Profile

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

