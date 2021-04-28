Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.16.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $156.53 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.