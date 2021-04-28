CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.