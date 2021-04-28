Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Centene stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

