Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.12 Million

Analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post $42.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.96 million and the highest is $59.28 million. Centogene posted sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $155.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.08 million, with estimates ranging from $73.66 million to $98.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centogene by 135.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 242,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Centogene by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centogene by 1,070.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centogene in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 14,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,411. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -2.25.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

