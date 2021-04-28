Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CJPRY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 42,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,239. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.