CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 43,776.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

