CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.68 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average of $168.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.29.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.