CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

NASDAQ FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $864.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.