CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 10,975 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

