CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 992 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.52.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.