Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $121.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $104,762.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 868,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,542,646.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at $78,267,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,029 shares of company stock valued at $473,834. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

