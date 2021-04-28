Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 18,923 shares.The stock last traded at $113.90 and had previously closed at $113.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $635.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.68 per share, with a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,267,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,227,357.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,029 shares of company stock valued at $473,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.