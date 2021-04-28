Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of CCS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 481,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

