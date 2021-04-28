Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises approximately 29.9% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $31,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 4,244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 220,408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $1,805,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,126. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILI. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

