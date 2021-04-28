Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

