CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

