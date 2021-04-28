Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

