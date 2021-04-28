Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.