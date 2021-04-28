Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

