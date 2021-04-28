ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,610. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.