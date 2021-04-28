Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.11

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 983387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

