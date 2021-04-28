Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Decreased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 13.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.