Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $25,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.