Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

NYSE:PSX opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

