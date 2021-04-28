Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $28,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.