Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,837 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $26,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.