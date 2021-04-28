Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,743 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 28,743 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $27,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after buying an additional 650,260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

