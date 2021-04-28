Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $741.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

