China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Up 4%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Railway Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

