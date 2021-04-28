China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the March 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $$5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

