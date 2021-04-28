China Sun Group High-Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:CSGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Sun Group High-Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:CSGH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSGH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. China Sun Group High-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

China Sun Group High-Tech Co, through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries.

