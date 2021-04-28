Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.06. 2,273,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,650. Chubb has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

