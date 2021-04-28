Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.20

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

