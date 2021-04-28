CIBC Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.75

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

